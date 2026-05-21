Summer travel picks from a travel expert: Fort Lauderdale, Michigan, Aruba and more

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pure Michigan, Visit Lauderdale, Kava Maté. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Greater Fort Lauderdale, Michigan, Aruba, and a new botanical energy drink are among the top picks for summer travelers this year.

Laura Begley Bloom, a travel and lifestyle expert, highlights four standout options for summer 2026, ranging from coastal escapes to a new take on travel-day energy.

Greater Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of ocean coastline and more than 300 miles of scenic waterways across eight beach communities. Visitors can cruise the Intracoastal Waterway, kayak through mangrove tunnels, ride a gondola, take an airboat ride through the Everglades, or hop between restaurants by water taxi. More information is available at visitlauderdale.com.

Michigan offers the nation's largest freshwater coastline alongside agritourism experiences at hilltop wineries and local farmers' markets.

The Pure Michigan campaign is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Plan a trip at michigan.org.

The Westerly at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort is introducing a resort-within-a-resort experience on Palm Beach, featuring oversized rooms and suites, private concierge service, wellness offerings, and a new rooftop retreat. Learn more at thewesterly.com.

For travel days, Begley Bloom recommends Feel Free Cava Mate from Botanic Tonics, a 2-ounce plant-based energy drink with no added sugar or synthetic ingredients. Find it at botanictonics.com.

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