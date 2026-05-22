Summer trends: Bug traps, in-ground trampolines, pool jets, and home battery backup

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Summer is here, and lifestyle experts Kathryn and Chip have rounded up their top picks for backyard fun, safety, and home preparedness.

Bug control: RESCUE! has designed, tested, and manufactured traps for flies, yellowjackets, hornets, and wasps since 1982. The line includes scent-based jar traps, which work like a vacuum to draw insects in and should be placed on the perimeter of your yard, and sticky visual traps designed for use near the grill or patio.

In-ground trampolines: In-ground trampolines sit flush to the ground, making them safer than traditional above-ground models. Installation takes just one day and includes an option for LED lights underneath. Because they sit flush, they won't blow away in the wind. They come with a lifetime frame warranty. Learn more at Trampolines.com.

Portable pool swim jet: The iSwim Jet X Series is a wireless, battery-powered, zero-installation portable countercurrent pool system. It operates as a treadmill for water, creating a continuous current so swimmers can swim in place. It can transform any size pool into a workout space or physical therapy area.

Whole-home battery backup: The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra X is a whole-home battery backup system designed to keep HVAC systems and large appliances running during a power outage. It automatically charges when electrical rates are at their lowest and can be paired with solar. The modular system can be expanded from 12 kilowatt-hours up to 180 kilowatt-hours.

Find all of these products and more at BeTheBestHome.com.

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