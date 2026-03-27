Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan says Broward County is facing a waste crisis — and it will take everyone to fix it

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Solid Waste Authority of Broward. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Broward County is generating trash at an alarming rate, and local leaders say the region is running out of places to put it.

Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan, who also serves as the chair of the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the scope of the problem and what residents and businesses must do to prevent an environmental and economic crisis.

The scale of the problem

Ryan says the amount of waste produced in Broward County is staggering.

"In Broward County, we generate about 5 million tons of trash every year. That's about 20,000 pounds every minute. That's the size of a car every minute here, and we're running out of landfill capacity," Ryan said.

He warned that the current trajectory is unsustainable.

"We can't burn our way out of it. And if we don't do anything, we're going to really be faced with extraordinary costs and environmental problems," he said.

A unified solution

To address the crisis, 28 cities have joined forces with the county to form the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County. The goal is to unify the region's approach to recycling and waste diversion.

"The real issue for all of us is we have to change behavior. We need to work towards reduction, reuse and recycling," Ryan said.

He says that change has to start before an item ever reaches the trash can.

"We really have to change our behavior, even as consumers. What we buy off the shelf — is it going to be something that can be recycled or reused? We have to change our behavior in the house. If there's materials that can be reused, whether it's clothing or furniture, we can't just be throwing that out," he said.

The business case for recycling

Ryan pointed out that major local businesses are already proving that sustainable practices are not just good for the environment — they are good for the bottom line.

"When you look at someone like City Furniture or the Florida Panthers, who've taken on recycling and have shown that not only is it good for the environment, they're making money off it — it's good economics," Ryan said.

He noted that the hospitality and cruise industries have also embraced these practices, and now it is time for residents to follow suit.

"We have to understand it in our own homes," he said.

How to get involved

Ryan emphasized that solving the waste crisis will require an "all hands on deck" approach from everyone in the community, including the millions of tourists who visit South Florida each year.

Residents and businesses who want to commit to reducing waste can visit browardrecycles.org and browardswa.org to learn more and take a pledge to help.

"I want to work together to make sure we are changing our behavior. And if we do that together, there is a solution, and we can fix this problem," Ryan said.

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