Sunrise resident Laura Garcia shares what keeps her calling the city home after 8 years

For Laura Garcia, Sunrise is the kind of city that strikes the perfect balance — and after 8.5 years, she has no plans to leave.

"It's not a city that is too busy or too boring. I think it's a happy medium between the two, and I enjoy it," Garcia said.

When asked to describe Sunrise in one word, Garcia did not hesitate.

"Safe," Garcia said. "I feel safe here."

Garcia says the city has changed noticeably since she first arrived. Among the most significant developments she has seen are the expansion of the Sawgrass Expressway, growth around the Sawgrass Mills mall area and the addition of new city parks.

"There's this new city park by my house that they're building, and I'm excited about it," Garcia said. "We're thinking about getting some bikes and go there and use it as an exercise because it's closer to our home."

When out-of-town guests come to visit, Garcia says Sawgrass Mills is always a first stop.

"They always want to go shopping, so we'll go to the Sawgrass mall first of all — that's the first place. And food — we go out to eat a lot," Garcia said.

For anyone considering a visit or a move to Sunrise, Garcia's message is simple.

"Just come and try it. Just come in and see what it is about what we have to offer — the parks and events and the mall and everything. We have a lot to offer," Garcia said.

For more information on living in or visiting Sunrise, visit visit sunrisefl.gov or follow the city on social media at @cityofsunrise.

