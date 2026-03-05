Sunrise volunteer coach carries on a 36-year family legacy at the Sunrise Athletic Complex

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The City of Sunrise. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For volunteer coach David Maughn, Sunrise's parks are more than just recreational spaces — they are where life's most important lessons are learned.

"It means everything to me. It's where I grew up. It's where I learned all of life's lessons," Maughn said.

Maughn's connection to the Sunrise Athletic Complex spans 36 years, beginning when his father coached him in soccer on the same fields where he now coaches others.

"My dad coached me in soccer right on the field over there, and we've been out here ever since," Maughn said.

The complex has changed significantly over the decades. What was once two baseball fields — including the spot where Maughn hit his very first home run — is now a covered basketball court facility built by the city.

"It brings back a lot of memories. Now it's this beautiful complex, and now you're seeing future generations, your next generation stepping into it," Maughn said.

That next generation includes his own daughter, who now plays sports on the same fields where Maughn grew up. The family legacy has made Maughn a well-known figure throughout the city.

"I don't think you can walk around the city of Sunrise and talk to too many people that don't know who Coach Dave is," Maughn said. "It's big shoes to fill, obviously, having that legacy, but it's an honor to do it."

Maughn says his passion is watching young athletes grow through sports.

"I love the kids. I love watching them have opportunities to learn life's lessons through sports, being able to pass that on to my daughter now, and maybe one day she'll pass that on to her kids," Maughn said.

Beyond soccer, softball, baseball and basketball, the Sunrise Athletic Complex offers covered basketball courts, playgrounds, splash pads and other activities for visitors of all ages.

"There's so much to do at these parks now that we didn't have when I was growing up," Maughn said.

For more information on Sunrise parks and programming, visit sunrisefl.gov or follow the city on social media at @cityofsunrise.

