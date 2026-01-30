Super Bowl spread ideas to fuel your big game party

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Dandy Fresh Produce, Florida Beef, and Georgia Peanuts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, it's time to start planning the perfect game day spread that combines delicious flavors with nutritious options. Registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley joined Inside South Florida to share her top recommendations for creating a memorable Super Bowl party menu that will satisfy both sports fans and food lovers alike.

Dandy Fresh Produce

Chumbley highlighted an exciting opportunity for football fans to score big before the game even starts. Dandy Fresh Produce is hosting its annual "Dip It to Win It" giveaway through February 6, offering 25 chances to win prizes, including a $500 Visa gift card.

She emphasized celery as the "unsung MVP hero of the spread," recommending Dandy's proprietary two-generation grown celery for its superior sweetness, crispiness, and reduced stringiness. The family has been growing celery for 100 years.

Chumbley suggested creating layered dips with celery for grab-and-go options and making "nacho celery sticks" by loading celery on a baking sheet with toppings and broiling for a lighter, fresher take on traditional nachos.

Find Dandy Fresh Produce available at Whole Foods and Publix. For more information, visit dudafresh.com .

Florida Beef Protein-packed crowd pleasers

For heartier options, Chumbley partnered with Florida Beef to showcase two standout recipes that are sure to be protein-packed crowd pleasers.

She recommended preparing sloppy joes in a crock pot with ground beef bought in bulk and frozen ahead of time, paired with a toppings bar for a nostalgic experience. Taco beef bites offer another crowd-pleasing option with their crispy exterior and cheesy interior.

Beef provides essential nutrients including high-quality protein, iron, zinc and B vitamins to fuel the whole family during game day festivities.

Find more recipes and information at floridabeef.org .

Georgia Peanuts

Chumbley called Georgia Peanuts "people magnets" due to their satisfying crunch and impressive health benefits, including support for longer, healthier lives.

She suggested creating peanut bars with flavors like everything bagel twist, Buffalo, and chocolate-covered strawberry. Peanut butter can also be used to make beef satay sticks with a delicious dipping sauce.

The nuts contain healthy fats that support brain function and nervous system health, plus 7 grams of protein per serving. Over 50% of peanuts are grown in Georgia.

Find more information at gapeanuts.com .

