Support Your Immune Health with Florida Orange Juice

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Orange Juice. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Gisela Bouvier returned to Inside South Florida to share why 100% Florida Orange Juice is the original wellness drink. Packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and folate, orange juice supports immune health, hydration, and even heart health. From smoothies to granola bites and fruit dips, Gisela also showed us easy, delicious recipes that make it simple to add more nutrition to everyday meals.