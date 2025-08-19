Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Support Your Immune Health with Florida Orange Juice

Boost Your Immune Health with Florida Orange Juice
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Orange Juice. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Gisela Bouvier returned to Inside South Florida to share why 100% Florida Orange Juice is the original wellness drink. Packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and folate, orange juice supports immune health, hydration, and even heart health. From smoothies to granola bites and fruit dips, Gisela also showed us easy, delicious recipes that make it simple to add more nutrition to everyday meals.

Watch the full segment to see Gisela’s refreshing ideas and family-friendly recipes. For more health tips and recipes, visit FloridaJuice.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com