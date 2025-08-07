Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Supporting Breastfeeding Journeys with Innovation and Equity

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Munchkin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Mona Amin, a pediatrician, lactation consultant, and founder of the popular parenting platform PedsDocTalk, joined Inside South Florida in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. With a focus on supporting and empowering new moms, she highlighted innovative tools making a difference in breastfeeding journeys, starting with Munchkin’s Flow Nipple Shield Plus.

Designed with 100% food-grade silicone and a built-in channel to visualize milk flow in real-time, the Flow Nipple Shield Plus aims to reduce stress, improve latch and milk transfer, and boost confidence. When paired with guidance from a lactation consultant, it can make a meaningful impact for parents navigating early challenges.

A recent study revealed that moms who used the product reported higher confidence, lower stress, and a 98% success rate in meeting or exceeding their breastfeeding goal, more than doubling the national average.

To promote equity and access, Munchkin has donated nearly $100,000 worth of nipple shields to WIC chapters nationwide and is offering free replacement kits during the month of August.

For more breastfeeding support and information, visit munchkin.com/flow.

