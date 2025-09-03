Supporting Student Mental Health With Broward Behavioral Health Coalition

CEO Sylvia Quintana of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition joined Inside South Florida to talk about the rise in student stress and anxiety as the school year begins and how parents, teachers, and schools can respond. From adjusting to new schedules to meeting new teachers and friends, kids often face anxiety that, if left unaddressed, can interfere with their ability to learn and thrive.

BBHC provides a wide range of resources, including assessments, individual and family therapy, educational supports, and even supported employment services for older students. Their work goes beyond schools, helping families connect with therapists and trauma specialists to ensure kids of all ages get the care they need.