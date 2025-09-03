Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Supporting Student Mental Health With Broward Behavioral Health Coalition

Supporting Student Mental Health With Broward Behavioral Health Coalition
Posted
and last updated

CEO Sylvia Quintana of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition joined Inside South Florida to talk about the rise in student stress and anxiety as the school year begins and how parents, teachers, and schools can respond. From adjusting to new schedules to meeting new teachers and friends, kids often face anxiety that, if left unaddressed, can interfere with their ability to learn and thrive.

BBHC provides a wide range of resources, including assessments, individual and family therapy, educational supports, and even supported employment services for older students. Their work goes beyond schools, helping families connect with therapists and trauma specialists to ensure kids of all ages get the care they need.

Watch the full segment to learn more about spotting signs of stress in students and how BBHC is helping children and families across South Florida. For more information and access to resources, visit bbhcflorida.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com