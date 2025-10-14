Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Survey Reveals Americans’ Biggest Fear About Aging and How to Prevent It
A new national survey from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) found that nearly two-thirds of Americans say their greatest fear about aging isn’t heart disease, memory loss, or even death. It’s losing mobility and the ability to do what they love. Physical therapist Heather Jeffcoat joined Inside South Florida to break down the findings and share how physical therapy can help people stay active and independent longer.

Jeffcoat also noted that you don’t need a doctor’s referral to see a physical therapist, and it’s never too early (or late) to start. The APTA’s new campaign, “PT for Future Me,” encourages people to think about what they can do today to support their health tomorrow.

For more information and to find a provider near you, visit ChoosePT.com.

