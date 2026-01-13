Sweet, Savory, and Smart: Why Medjool Dates and Beef Belong on Your 2026 Menu

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gisela Bouvier Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida kicked off the new year with a fresh look at foods that are both delicious and nutritious. Registered dietitian Gisela Bouvier returned to the show to share why Natural Delights Medjool dates and Florida beef may be two smart additions to your meals in 2026, whether you’re focused on wellness, energy, or simply better-tasting food.

The spotlight was on balance and versatility. Medjool dates offer natural sweetness without added sugar and are packed with fiber and essential minerals, making them ideal for snacks, smoothies, and pre- or post-workout fuel. On the savory side, lean cuts of beef provide high-quality protein and key nutrients, fitting seamlessly into popular eating styles like the Mediterranean diet. From salads and pitas to kebabs and game-day bites, the combination of sweet and savory proves both satisfying and functional.