T-Mobile honors first responders with discounts, scholarships, and community events

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by T-Mobile. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

T-Mobile is stepping up its support for first responders this May, with a series of community events, technology investments, and financial benefits aimed at honoring the firefighters, police officers, and EMTs who serve communities year-round.

Michelle de la Rosa and Aren Escandon from T-Mobile joined a recent broadcast to highlight the company's ongoing commitment.

"Supporting first responders is not just something we do in May, but it's a year-round commitment," de la Rosa said.

May brings several nationally recognized observances, including International Firefighters Week, EMS Week, and Police Week, occasions that T-Mobile is using to amplify its outreach efforts.

"Our actions go beyond our words, and we have some amazing things that we're doing to invest in our communities, to support our families, and to ensure we are simply showing up by saying thank you," de la Rosa said.

Among the initiatives T-Mobile is highlighting is a continued partnership with Tunnel to Towers, which funds multi-year scholarships for children of fallen first responders. The company is also supporting the First Responders Children's Foundation and families across the country.

From May 11 to May 17, T-Mobile is inviting the public to visit its experience stores in Miami, Hialeah, Coral Springs, and Cape Coral. The company is also hosting local community outreach events, including "coffees with a cop" gatherings designed to connect residents with the officers who serve their neighborhoods.

On the technology side, T-Mobile offers first responders priority preemptive access to its network, along with emerging satellite connectivity tools designed to keep personnel connected even in rural areas where traditional networks may fall short.

"We believe that the best way to support our first responders is by ensuring that we provide them with the tools and connectivity to stay connected, both on and off duty," Escandon said.

T-Mobile also offers discounted pricing for first responders and their families.

"Being able to provide our customers with value, with discounted prices just for our first responders and their families, and reliable connectivity to ensure that we are taking care of them the same way they're taking care of us," Escandon said.

Those interested in learning more can visit T-Mobile.com/firstresponders or stop by a local T-Mobile store.

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