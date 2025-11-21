Taco Bell Turns the Drive-Thru Into a Creative Playground With New Fan Style Menu

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taco Bell. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Sometimes the best ideas really do come from the drive-thru. Taco Bell is officially handing over the menu to its most loyal diners with the launch of the Fan Style Menu, featuring three new customer-created items: the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Blitz, and the standout “Cantina Craze.”

One of those fan-made creations comes straight from a longtime Taco Bell lover whose late-night kitchen experiments inspired a nationwide debut. Sandra from Missouri, a self-proclaimed lifelong customizer, the kind who mixes multiple cereals just for fun, grew up adding twists to everything she ate. That same creativity led him to reimagine his favorite Taco Bell order, the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco.

Her version, now known as the Cantina Craze, keeps the crispy chicken and creamy jalapeño sauce but layers in lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and a packet of avocado verde salsa for an extra fresh, spicy kick. What started as “just making my own dish” at home will officially hit Taco Bell menus nationwide on November 20. The menu inspiration? Pure nostalgia. She recalls hearing Taco Bell’s signature bell sound as a kid and knowing something fun and crunchy was coming.

Fans who want to join in on the creativity can build their own custom combinations through the Taco Bell app. There’s no right or wrong way! Just mix, match, and share your creation with friends, and you may be surprised how good your own invention turns out.