Tailgate Like a Pro with Merril Hoge

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Boveda Hellmann’s, Borden, LG, and ILoveIceCreamCakes.com. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Former NFL star Merril Hoge stopped by Inside South Florida to share his ultimate game day lineup, from savory dips to show-stopping desserts and even the perfect TV setup.

Boveda Humidor

Level up your tailgate with a sleek Boveda Humidor perfect for cigar storage with patented two-way humidity control, no maintenance, and an optional auto-replenish feature. Available for just $299 at BovedaHumidor.com .

Hellmann’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

Game day is nothing without the snacks. Try the Disappearing Buffalo Chicken Dip made with creamy Hellmann’s mayo that won’t separate or get oily, craveable from kickoff to the final snap. Get the recipe at Hellmanns.com .

It’s Better with Borden

Build a grilled cheese bar with melty Borden Cheese slices, jalapeño cheese, and creative add-ons like avocado or bacon. Pro tip: 1 in 4 Americans now grill with mayo instead of butter for that golden crust. For more information, visit BordenCheese.com .

LG OLED TV

Catch every play in stunning detail with an LG OLED TV, available in sizes up to 83". Crisp visuals make you feel like you’re at the stadium. For more information, visit LG.com .

Game Day Desserts

End on a sweet note with a Carvel Game Ball Ice Cream Cake, the real MVP of any party.Find them available at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com .

Watch the full Inside South Florida segment to see Merril’s full playbook of tailgate must-haves!