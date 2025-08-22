Target Makes Last-Minute Back-to-School Shopping Easy and Affordable

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert and mom Anna De Souza joined Inside South Florida with smart, stress-free tips for families still scrambling to finish their back-to-school shopping. From supplies to snacks and even dorm room essentials, Anna explained how Target makes it simple to check everything off the list in one place. With thousands of budget-friendly finds, same-day order pickup, drive up, and Target Circle 360 delivery, parents can save time and money while easing the back-to-school chaos.

Anna spotlighted Target’s 20 for $20 list, which includes teacher must-haves like wood pencils, glue, scissors, crayons, pens, and notebooks starting at just 15 cents. Families can also count on select back-to-school pricing from 2023 being held steady this year, ensuring extra savings. For lunchbox wins, she recommended Target’s Good & Gather brand, with kid-approved favorites like organic applesauce pouches with hidden veggies, fruit strips, and fresh mandarins.

Style also matters, and Target offers first-day looks that won’t break the bank, including $5 backpacks with $2 patches, Cat & Jack basics, and trendy fleece pieces from Art Class. For college students, Target’s Room Essentials line covers dorm life with practical finds like organizers, shower caddies, and multifunctional storage ottomans.