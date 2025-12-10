Target’s Top Toy Trends and Holiday Shopping Tips with Lifestyle Expert Anna De Souza

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza joined Inside South Florida with her top Target picks for holiday toy shopping, and smart ways for parents to shop with less stress. She says the best approach is to “shop with intention,” choosing toys that align with how kids truly play instead of feeling pressured by holiday hype.

This year’s standout gifts include the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Stormy Weather Gift Set for teens and tweens, complete with film, a glitter case and wrist strap. Creative kits are trending too, like the GenMe Create Your Own Charm Accessories Kit with over 200 beads. For younger kids, Anna highlights the Play-Doh Super Slice Cake Playset and the Miss Rachel Talk With Me Learning Phone for early communication skills.

For families shopping across age ranges, Anna points to the Nintendo Switch 2, the Monster Jam Sparkle Smash RC Truck, the DC x Sonic “Power vs. Speed” Multi-Pack, and the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage, which brings racing loops and a battling dragon into the mix.

To make December shopping easier, Target offers drive-up, order pickup, same-day delivery with Shipt, and free two-day shipping on qualifying orders. Target has also added new digital tools, including an AI-powered Gift Finder and the ability to shop directly within ChatGPT for personalized recommendations and curated carts.