Taste Buds with Stephanie Expands to Miami

Inside South Florida welcomed Stephanie Hansen, the creator and host of Taste Buds with Stephanie, a food show that has been delighting audiences since 2003. What began in Minneapolis–Saint Paul as a small kitchen project has now grown into a program airing in over 85 markets, including right here in Miami.

Stephanie, a longtime food storyteller, author, and radio host, brings her Midwest sensibility into the kitchen with quick, approachable recipes anyone can make at home. “I’m not a trained chef. I’m just a home cook,” she shared. “Sometimes things don’t turn out perfect, but that’s part of the fun. Food is about community. It brings people together.”

With a background spanning radio, podcasts, cookbooks, and her blog Stephanie’s Dish, she’s carried her passion for storytelling and love of food across multiple platforms. Now, she’s sharing that energy with South Florida viewers.