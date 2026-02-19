Tech expert reveals money-saving gadgets from AR translation glasses to wireless plan alternatives

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly shared the latest gadgets and digital solutions designed to enhance daily life, from mobile gaming with a charitable twist to money-saving wireless plans.

Monopoly GO!

Monopoly GO! from Scopely ranks among the world's most-played mobile games, offering social gameplay for friends and family regardless of location. The game recently launched Pet Season, running through March 4, featuring a "play with purpose" challenge.

"If the global community collectively passes go more than 5 million times, they'll make a big donation to the ASPCA," Jolly said.

The seasonal update includes pet-themed mini games, collectibles, and features real pets from players, including Brian the duck and Stella the chinchilla.

Jolly praised the combination of social, competitive, and charitable elements in the gaming experience.

For more information, visit monopolygo.com .

Leion Hey2 AR Translation Glasses

Leion Hey2 AR translation glasses offer breakthrough communication technology by syncing with smartphone apps to provide real-time translation directly in users' line of sight.

The device supports more than 100 languages and works by allowing users to select their desired language while the glasses translate conversations in real time.

"Finally, I can be a part of the conversation that happens around me while finally learning another language once and for all," Jolly said.

The glasses are particularly useful for couples, families, travelers, and anyone bridging language gaps. A special discount of $30 is available at techish.com .

For more information, visit leion.glass .

SPARQ Diagnostics: In-Car Expert for Every Driver

SPARQ Diagnostics provides car owners with plain-English explanations of vehicle issues before visiting repair shops. The device plugs into cars and explains problems, necessary repairs, and expected costs.

Users can photograph warning lights or record unusual noises for analysis. The tool requires no subscriptions or additional fees and costs less than $100.

"Since your relationship with your car is often one of the longest you'll have, it can save all kinds of bumps in the road along the way," Jolly said.

She highlighted the safety benefits, noting she purchased devices for both her 24-year-old graduate student daughter and senior citizen parents who enjoy road trips.

Noble Mobile

Noble Mobile offers a wireless service that caps monthly bills at $50, with potential for significant savings based on data usage patterns.

According to Jolly, most Americans overpay for cell service by an estimated $85,000 over their lifetime. Noble Mobile credits back unused data for customers using less than 20 gigabytes monthly.

"I switched over in November. I'm on course to pay around 30 bucks a month for my cell bill this year, and they're keeping it in a bank account for me at 5.5% interest," Jolly said.

The service allows customers to bring existing phones and numbers with month-to-month plans and no contracts. New customers can use code "jolly" at noblemobile.com/jolly to pay just $10 monthly for three months.

Additional information about all featured products is available at techish.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.