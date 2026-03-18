Tech insider Jennifer Jolly shares 5 must-have products to help you spring into the new season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is here, and personal tech insider Jennifer Jolly has five products she says will make the new season easier, safer, and a whole lot more fun — from scam protection to smart kids' jeans.

Jolly joined Inside South Florida with her picks spanning cybersecurity, gaming, travel entertainment, home cleaning, and kids' clothing.

AI-Powered Scam Protection

Jolly opened with a warning: tax season is prime time for scammers, and artificial intelligence is making it harder than ever to spot a fake.

"Nearly one in every four Americans has fallen for a tax scam, losing an average of more than $1,000 each person. AI now makes it so much tougher on us," Jolly said.

Her recommendation is McAfee Plus Advanced, which features a scam detector that runs in the background scanning texts, emails, and social media, notifying users when something looks suspicious and explaining why.

"All you have to do is download the app, link your email and turn it on," she said.

Available now at mcafee.com.

Corsair Vengeance PC

For anyone in the house who games, streams, or edits video, Jolly says building a PC right now is more trouble than it is worth.

"Parts are expensive, they're hard to find, and compatibility becomes its own full-time job," she said.

Her pick is the Corsair Vengeance A7500, a professionally built PC that is ready to go out of the box. It supports 4K gaming, streaming, and video editing, comes with a 2-year warranty, and is currently in stock.

"Serious performance without any headaches," Jolly said.

For more information, visit corsair.com/vengence-pc.

Yoto Mini

Spring Break travel with kids is great — until the backseat boredom sets in. Jolly says the Yoto Mini keeps kids entertained without handing them a connected device.

"All you have to do is pop in a card, you start the stories, the music, the podcasts — more than 1,300 titles, everything from Olivia Dean and K-pop, Demon Hunters to Harry Potter, Wicked, The Beatles. There's no ads, there's no mic, there's no scary rabbit holes. It works offline and lasts up to 14 hours," Jolly said.

For more information, visit yotoplay.com.

Dreame Aero Pro Wet Dry Vacuum

For spring cleaning, Jolly is loving the Aero Pro vacuum, which vacuums and mops in a single pass.

"It's powerful enough to lift pet hair and debris, not just push it around. It's got a separate clean water tank, hair detangling technology. It lies completely flat to reach under furniture, and it self-cleans with 194-degree water," she said.

Shoppers can get 30% off the Aero Pro on Amazon using the code AEROPROJENI. The code is also available on Jolly's website.

Gili Guise "Grow With Me" Jeans

Jolly's final pick is a smart clothing solution for parents tired of kids outgrowing clothes before they get their money's worth.

"These come with a hidden waist adjustment, cuffable hems that extend as your child grows, soft stretch denim that feels like sweats. One pair works from multiple sizes," Jolly said.

She also noted that the brand was created and is owned by a mom.

Find them at giliguise.com.

For more on all five products, visit techish.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.