Teen entrepreneur creates hair accessory business to support Guatemala orphanage children

A 16-year-old entrepreneur is combining her passion for hair accessories with her commitment to helping children in need through her business, Oliolly. Amaya Mejia, owner and founder of the company, creates hair clips with a purpose, donating 10% of every purchase to an orphanage in Guatemala.

Mejia's journey began when she was just 14 years old during a visit to Misiones El Camino, an orphanage in Guatemala.

"I've always had a passion for hair, but it was kind of a matter of doing something," Mejia said. "I met these kids, and I saw their stories, and I talked to leadership, and they were really transparent about the hardships that they faced."

Despite being only 14 at the time and having no money, Mejia knew she wanted to help. She decided to combine her interests in business, hair, and accessories with her desire to give back.

"I had a passion for business and for hair and for accessories. So I thought, why not combine my passion with my love for giving back to help these kids?" Mejia said.

The mission behind Oliolly goes beyond fashion, with every purchase supporting the children at Misiones El Camino. Mejia explained why supporting this particular orphanage became so personal to her.

"Every kid there has such an intense story, and they show this great resilience and so much love to us volunteers when we go," Mejia said. "I was 14. I was so young, but I was exposed to this different life, and they were just really able to be brave. And it's really inspired me to be brave and to have a mission."

For young people who might think they're too young to start making a difference, Mejia offers encouraging advice.

"You're never too young to start making an impact. Age doesn't really define your ability to do something and to make an impact and to start," Mejia said. "Being young is actually an advantage. You're brave, and you're not worried about if you'll make a mistake, and once you put one foot forward, the rest kind of follows."

Now 16, Mejia continues to be driven by her passion and love for the children she met in Guatemala. She emphasizes that making a difference doesn't require grand gestures.

"The smallest actions do have the biggest impact. You don't have to start a business or be volunteering all the time," Mejia said. "It can be something as simple as giving your mom a hug after a bad day, or being extra nice to a teacher or a classmate."