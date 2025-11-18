The Cayman Islands Launches “Vacay Promise” to Redefine Stress-Free Travel

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new survey shows that four in ten travelers return from vacation feeling even more exhausted than when they left. The Cayman Islands wants to flip that script with its new Vacay Promise: a campaign designed to help travelers slow down, reset, and rediscover what a true getaway should feel like. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, joined Inside South Florida to share why now is the perfect moment to plan an escape.

For South Florida residents, the Cayman Islands are one of the easiest tropical destinations to reach. Nonstop flights depart from Miami on Cayman Airways and American Airlines, and from Fort Lauderdale via Spirit and JetBlue. The proximity makes it an ideal antidote to stressful holiday travel.

The Vacay Promise focuses on helping visitors return home refreshed, restored, and reconnected with the people they’re traveling with. Instead of overscheduled itineraries, the Cayman Islands encourages guests to vacation at their own pace, whether that means relaxing quietly by the water or packing in adventure. With three islands offering three distinct experiences, Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman, travelers can tailor the trip to exactly what they need.

It’s also an exciting time for the destination. New service from Spirit begins out of Fort Lauderdale this December, and two major properties are set to open in 2026. The Hyatt brand returns to the island with the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman, and a boutique property, One GT, will debut in downtown George Town, offering under 100 rooms with cultural and historic appeal. Visitors also have a wide array of villas, condos, guesthouses, and vacation rentals ideal for groups and families.

For a truly relaxing escape, Harris recommends booking the trip and planning the itinerary at your own pace, without the pressure to cram in every activity.