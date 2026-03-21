The CHITA Vinca recliner is upgrading work-from-home comfort and nursery support in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DS Simon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Working from home has become the norm for millions of Americans, but many are still using chairs that were never designed for full workdays. The result? More sitting, less moving, and a lot of neck and back pain.

That is where the CHITA Vinca recliner comes in. Designed to take end-of-day relaxation — and everyday support — to a new level, the Vinca recliner is built for everything from remote work to late-night nursery duty.

A triple motor system for custom support

What sets the CHITA Vinca recliner apart is its triple motor system. Instead of being stuck in a single posture, users can adjust the headrest, backrest, and lumbar support entirely separately.

"Supportive seating is so important. The CHITA Vinca recliner features a triple motor system, which means you can adjust the headrest, backrest and lumbar support separately, instead of being stuck in one posture," lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney said.

Thoughtfully designed for parents

For parents spending hours feeding, rocking, and soothing babies — often late at night — the repetitive motion can take a serious toll on the arms, shoulders, and lower back. The Vinca recliner was built with those moments in mind.

"The flared armrests provide better support while nursing or holding your baby, helping reduce that arm fatigue. It also glides and swivels smoothly and operates very quietly so you won't disturb your little one," Brahney said.

The recliner is also GREENGUARD Gold Certified, meaning it has been tested for low chemical emissions, giving parents added peace of mind about the air quality in their nursery.

Built for everyday unwinding

Whether you are binge-watching, gaming, scrolling, or just relaxing after a long day, the Vinca recliner is designed to maximize comfort.

"This recliner offers up to a 135-degree reclining position with adjustable head and lumbar support so you can fully unwind," said Brahney.

It also features built-in USB and Type-C charging ports, along with convenient side storage pockets to keep essentials within reach.

To learn more and place an order, visit chitaliving.com and search "Vinca." Use promo code DAILY15 for an additional 15% off.

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