The Invisible Fees Draining Your Wallet and How to Avoid Them

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wise. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

We all make money mistakes, like an impulsive concert ticket purchase or a latte habit that gets a little out of hand. But according to financial experts, the real budget killers aren’t the obvious splurges. They’re the hidden fees quietly tacked onto everyday services, especially when sending or spending money abroad.

Comedian Mohammed Mohammed, starring in Wise’s new campaign as “Don’t Overpay,” says these mistakes happen more often than people think. In the campaign, his character helps people avoid financial pitfalls, like a man who discovers his Scottish ancestry, opens a haggis and kilt shop, and ends up trying to send money internationally using an outdated provider.

That’s where Wise comes in. Ankita D’Mello, Principal Product Manager at Wise, explains that many traditional providers hide fees in poor exchange rates or layered charges that consumers rarely notice. For anyone who regularly sends money abroad, travels, shops internationally or freelances with global clients, those transparent fees can make a major difference.

To learn more about avoiding hidden costs, visit wise.com/dontoverpay.

