The Jason Show Joins WSFL-TV: Meet Host Jason Matheson

WSFL has a new family member! Emmy Award-winning host Jason Matheson is bringing The Jason Show to Miami, airing weekdays at 3PM.

Jason joined Inside South Florida to talk about the show’s expansion into 22 new cities, reaching nearly 40% of the country. Known for his mix of celebrity interviews, lifestyle fun, and lighthearted humor, Jason says he’s most excited to “meet all the new TV friends” in Florida.

From unforgettable conversations with icons like Meryl Streep to quick laughs about guilty-pleasure shows and retro trends, Jason proves why his show has grown from a local Minnesota success into a national hit.

Catch The Jason Show Monday through Friday at 3PM, right here on WSFL-39.

