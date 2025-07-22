The Miami Takeover Brings Go-Go, Comedy, and Culture to the 305

Get ready, Miami! The Miami Takeover is hitting the 305 from July 24–28, bringing with it a celebration of 50 years of Go-Go culture, comedy, art, music, and undeniable Black excellence.

The four-day festival features eight curated events, kicking off with a night of laughs at the “Comedy & Vibes” show on Wednesday, July 24 at the Hard Rock Café in Downtown Miami. Local comedy legends Larry Dogg, Kyle Grooms, Brian G, and Bert Cornelius are hitting the stage to warm up the crowd and set the tone for a weekend of connection and celebration.

Go-Go music, which originated in Washington, D.C., will be front and center during the weekend. Known for its infectious rhythms and deep cultural roots, Go-Go is more than just music, it’s a movement. And now, the Miami Takeover is introducing it to new audiences down south.

The festival is geared toward a mature crowd, with attendees traveling from the DMV area and beyond to enjoy elevated events, music mixers, and cultural experiences in one of the country’s most vibrant cities.