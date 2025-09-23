Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Mujerista: Empowering Latinas Through Storytelling

Inside South Florida welcomed Marivette Navarrete, founder of The Mujerista, a media platform designed to amplify the voices of Latinas and celebrate their resilience, creativity, and cultural pride. For Marivette, mujerista means a woman who is empowered, rooted in her Latina identity, and unafraid to showcase her strength.

Through storytelling, The Mujerista pushes beyond stereotypes and highlights Latinas making an impact in their communities, whether in the arts, entertainment, activism, or beyond. Marivette’s mission is to provide representation that goes beyond immigration narratives and shows the multifaceted contributions of Latinas today.

Want to be inspired or even share your own story? Visit themujerista.com or follow @themujerista on all social platforms. And don’t miss the full Inside South Florida segment to hear more about how this platform is uplifting mujeres everywhere.

