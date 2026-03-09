The New American Home 2026 pairs luxury smart home tech with support for adults with autism

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SKS and LG. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

This year's New American Home is more than a showcase of the latest innovations in high-tech and luxury living — it is also a platform for philanthropy.

Developed in collaboration with the National Association of Home Builders, the New American Home 2026 features SKS appliances and LG technology while directly supporting Jonathan's Landing Foundation, an organization working to create a comprehensive community for adults with autism that provides housing and employment.

"I fell in love with this property, but I realized that I could do more than just build a home. I could build a gathering place. I can find a way for the community to come together and to support a cause that was very important to me, which is autism and providing housing and employment for adults with autism," Jonathan’s Landing Foundation's founder, Jason Eichenholz said.

"We're going to provide the maximum services for each individual for the least cost to the families," he said.

A kitchen built for connection

The kitchen is a centerpiece of the home, outfitted with SKS appliances designed for both everyday cooking and large-scale entertaining. For Jason and his son Jonathan, cooking has served as an avenue for communication, creativity, and lifelong memories.

"This is a very unique home. We had a great team helping build it, and now we get to do all this great entertaining and bring people into the community," Jason said.

The kitchen features a 48-inch dual fuel pro range with 6 burners and a griddle, a 24-inch wine column, a 30-inch fridge and freezer column that is panel ready, and a 24-inch built-in under-counter fridge with drawers that can be converted into freezers.

For serious entertainers, a back kitchen adds a second 48-inch dual fuel pro range with a built-in sous vide and a combo wall oven with speed cook and steam capabilities.

Smart technology throughout

Beyond the kitchen, technology serves as the intelligent core of the entire home. SKS professional-grade culinary suites are integrated alongside LG's advanced HVAC systems, smart laundry, and OLED TVs to create what the showcase describes as an effortlessly intelligent, energy-efficient, and fully connected living experience.

Pass the Apron

To raise awareness for Jonathan's Landing Foundation and inspire others to connect through cooking, SKS has launched the #PassTheApron campaign. People are encouraged to film their own apron pass moment and tag others they want to nominate to support the cause.

Learn more at sksappliances.com/pass-the-apron. For more on the 2026 New American Home, visit tnah.com.

