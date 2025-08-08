The Parent Playbook: Verizon’s Guide to Safe and Smart Tech Use for Kids

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Verizon. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech and family safety expert Marines Duarte is teaming up with Verizon to give parents peace of mind when it comes to their child’s technology use. The new Parent Playbook offers age-specific tips, from limiting and supervising screen time for young kids, to introducing safe devices like the Gizmo Watch for ages 6–9, and using tools like the Verizon Family App for tweens and teens.

These solutions focus on keeping kids connected while maintaining safety, teaching responsibility, and protecting real-world social skills.