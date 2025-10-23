The PINK-O Charitable Foundation Pushes Early Breast Cancer Awareness for a New Generation

Inside South Florida welcomed back Wendi Bieber, founder of The PINK-O Charitable Foundation, to talk about how her once-a-year PINK-O de Mayo celebration has evolved into a year-round campaign for breast cancer awareness, education, and empowerment.

Wendi shared that younger women are facing more aggressive forms of breast cancer, often due to late detection. Her message: early knowledge saves lives. She encourages everyone — especially women under 40 — to learn their risk factors using the Tyrer-Cuzick model and to speak with their doctor or visit the UM Sylvester Cancer Center for a full risk evaluation.