Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The PINK-O Charitable Foundation Pushes Early Breast Cancer Awareness for a New Generation

The PINK-O Charitable Foundation Pushes Early Breast Cancer Awareness for a New Generation
Posted

Inside South Florida welcomed back Wendi Bieber, founder of The PINK-O Charitable Foundation, to talk about how her once-a-year PINK-O de Mayo celebration has evolved into a year-round campaign for breast cancer awareness, education, and empowerment.

Wendi shared that younger women are facing more aggressive forms of breast cancer, often due to late detection. Her message: early knowledge saves lives. She encourages everyone — especially women under 40 — to learn their risk factors using the Tyrer-Cuzick model and to speak with their doctor or visit the UM Sylvester Cancer Center for a full risk evaluation.

Catch the full, inspiring conversation now. Follow the movement and learn more at @pinko_cf on Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com