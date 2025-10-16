The Pumpkin Spice Debate Heats Up

It’s officially pumpkin spice season, and the Inside South Florida team decided to put the fall favorite to the test! Hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia kicked off the show with a full-on pumpkin spice taste test: cookies, frosting, and all.

From lattes to Cheerios, pumpkin spice is popping up everywhere. So if you haven’t tried it yet, this might be your sign to taste the season. Catch the full fall-flavored segment now on Inside South Florida, and keep up with us on social media, @insidesoflo .