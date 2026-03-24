The second annual Legends Awards will honor South Florida's LGBTQ+ business leaders on April 25

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida's LGBTQ+ business community is coming together for a night of celebration, recognition, and networking at the second annual Legends Awards.

Jason Nunez, Director of Programming & External Affairs, and Lisette Garcia, Executive Director, joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can expect from the red-carpet event, which serves as the primary fundraising endeavor for the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC).

Honoring community leaders

The Legends Awards were created to recognize the individuals and business leaders who have made a lasting impact on the local community.

"Last year we honored Steve Adkins, which was our president and CEO for 25 years. And this year, we're going to bring up that same legacy, and we're going to honor five very important individuals in our community," Lisette said.

The awards will recognize honorees across several categories, including the Legends Award, Civic Leader, Emerging Leader, and Performer of the Year.

"It's basically a way for us to honor community partners and business people, but it's also a way for us to celebrate and come together in unity," she said.

What to expect at the event

The event promises to be a high-energy celebration featuring some of South Florida's top talent and business professionals.

"We have amazing DJ Tracy Young. We have performances by Yoli Mayor, Athena Dion from RuPaul's Drag Race season 18. And then we also have the movers and shakers in our community, in our LGBT business community that will be attending, that will be participating," Jason said.

He described the atmosphere as a mix of networking and celebration.

"A lot of mixing and mingling, but it's really almost like a family gathering of business professionals that really do make our community what it is today," he said.

Building the community and economy

Lisette emphasized that the event is about more than just awards — it is about visibility and economic power.

"This is really an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate, but more to see who's doing what to be role models in our community. I mean, we are representing a $15 billion purchasing power in our LGBTQ+ community, but it's also for our allies," she said.

To ensure the event is accessible, tickets are priced at $125 for MDGLCC members and $150 for non-members.

Perks for attendees

Every ticket purchase comes with significant perks, thanks to event sponsors.

"Uber has come in with a $15 Uber credit for all attendees, every ticket purchase. We also will be getting a raffle ticket for 50,000 American Airlines miles, a two-night stay at the Hilton Miami Downtown, and there's some more special prizes coming up," Jason said.

The second annual Legends Awards will take place on Saturday, April 25. For more information, to vote for nominees, and to purchase tickets, visit mdglcc.com and click on the events tab.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.