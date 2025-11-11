"The Undrafted Heroes Making Life Louder Than a Bomb"

NFL fullback Alec Ingold and Jason Taylor Foundation executive director Seth Levit are proving that being "undrafted" in life doesn't mean being defeated! Seth's been grinding for 21 years alongside Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, focusing on education and empowerment for kids who need it most.

Their crown jewel? Florida's largest youth spoken word poetry program called "Louder Than Bomb" – where Alec actually served as a judge! The most touching moment? Devin Jesse Modia, who competed for seven straight years from middle school through senior year, finally claimed his championship crown. Talk about persistence paying off!

Seth's undrafted mindset hits different: "It's not having the silver spoon or red carpet, but still finding a way to be your best version." He sees Alec as the perfect example – an undrafted fullback playing an "endangered species" position who still made it to the top of his craft.

The real magic happens in those vulnerable moments when hearts open up, light bulbs go off, and the next generation finds its voice. For Alec, these connections fuel his Sunday performances, reminding him why he straps on that helmet for his community.

Check out JasonTaylorFoundation.org to join the movement of giving without expecting to receive!