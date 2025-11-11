Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Undrafted Heroes Making Life Louder Than a Bomb

"The Undrafted Heroes Making Life Louder Than a Bomb"
Posted

NFL fullback Alec Ingold and Jason Taylor Foundation executive director Seth Levit are proving that being "undrafted" in life doesn't mean being defeated! Seth's been grinding for 21 years alongside Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, focusing on education and empowerment for kids who need it most.

Their crown jewel? Florida's largest youth spoken word poetry program called "Louder Than Bomb" – where Alec actually served as a judge! The most touching moment? Devin Jesse Modia, who competed for seven straight years from middle school through senior year, finally claimed his championship crown. Talk about persistence paying off!

Seth's undrafted mindset hits different: "It's not having the silver spoon or red carpet, but still finding a way to be your best version." He sees Alec as the perfect example – an undrafted fullback playing an "endangered species" position who still made it to the top of his craft.

The real magic happens in those vulnerable moments when hearts open up, light bulbs go off, and the next generation finds its voice. For Alec, these connections fuel his Sunday performances, reminding him why he straps on that helmet for his community.

Check out JasonTaylorFoundation.org to join the movement of giving without expecting to receive!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com