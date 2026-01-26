Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Vitamin Shoppe. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian Mia Syn appeared on the morning show to discuss "foundational health," a wellness trend focused on daily support for core body systems - energy, sleep, immunity, digestion, and stress management rather than quick fixes.

Austin emphasized that even people with good diets can have nutritional gaps due to busy lifestyles. She recommended starting with high-quality daily multivitamins, highlighting two men's options: Garden of Life Organics Men's (once-daily with 30+ organic ingredients providing D3, selenium, and B12) and Be Thrive Vitamin Shoppe Bioactive Men's (clean, high-potency formula).

For women's unique needs, Syn suggested Garden of Life Women's Doctor Formulated Probiotics, designed by Dr. David Perlmutter with clinically studied strains plus prebiotic fiber for digestive, immune, and vaginal health support.

Magnesium received special attention as a crucial mineral involved in hundreds of body processes. Austin recommended Garden of Life Magnesium Gummies (400mg magnesium citrate with prebiotics/probiotics) for easy consumption, or Pure Encapsulation Magnesium Glycinate for those preferring capsules or having sensitive stomachs.

The Vitamin Shoppe positions itself as the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions, offering expert-formulated supplements for personalized health routines. More information is available at VitaminShoppe.com.