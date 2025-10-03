Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

This Season’s Jewelry Trends Shine Bright at JCK Las Vegas

This Season’s Jewelry Trends Shine Bright at JCK Las Vegas
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mega Media Worldwide. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

The world’s most iconic runways may set the tone for fashion each season, but when it comes to jewelry, all eyes were on JCK Las Vegas, the most important show for the global jewelry trade. This year’s debut showcased bold colors, unique shapes, and dramatic pieces, from tennis bracelets to statement rings, that are sure to define the season ahead.

One standout trend? Personalization and customization. Designers are reimagining timeless styles like bracelets and necklaces into meaningful, one-of-a-kind pieces that celebrate life’s milestones. Alongside these trends, natural diamonds continued to take center stage. More than a passing fashion statement, they are treasured for their enduring beauty and positive impact worldwide.

As industry leaders highlighted, the natural diamond industry goes beyond sparkle, supporting education, healthcare, and local economies from Botswana to Canada to India. “Natural diamonds are not a trend,” the showcase reminded. “They are timeless. They will be here long after we are.”

Want to see which diamond best fits your personal style? Take the quiz at diamondsdogood.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com