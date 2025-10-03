This Season’s Jewelry Trends Shine Bright at JCK Las Vegas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mega Media Worldwide. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

The world’s most iconic runways may set the tone for fashion each season, but when it comes to jewelry, all eyes were on JCK Las Vegas, the most important show for the global jewelry trade. This year’s debut showcased bold colors, unique shapes, and dramatic pieces, from tennis bracelets to statement rings, that are sure to define the season ahead.

One standout trend? Personalization and customization. Designers are reimagining timeless styles like bracelets and necklaces into meaningful, one-of-a-kind pieces that celebrate life’s milestones. Alongside these trends, natural diamonds continued to take center stage. More than a passing fashion statement, they are treasured for their enduring beauty and positive impact worldwide.

As industry leaders highlighted, the natural diamond industry goes beyond sparkle, supporting education, healthcare, and local economies from Botswana to Canada to India. “Natural diamonds are not a trend,” the showcase reminded. “They are timeless. They will be here long after we are.”