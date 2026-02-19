Three easy spring recipes using canned vegetables celebrate Canned Food Month with minimal prep

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Libby’s Vegetables. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

February marks Canned Food Month, offering the perfect opportunity to incorporate more vegetables into daily meals with minimal preparation time. Three spring-inspired recipes using Libby's Vegetables canned vegetables demonstrate how convenient, nutritious options can deliver big flavor without extensive cooking.

Lemon Dill Green Beans and Chickpeas

This versatile dish works as either a side or light lunch, starting with Libby's Vegetables canned green beans and chickpeas that come pre-cooked for convenience.

After draining and rinsing both ingredients, pat them dry before building flavor. Sauté garlic in olive oil, add chickpeas until lightly golden, then incorporate green beans with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Finish the dish with lemon zest, lemon juice, and fresh dill. The quick sauté combined with acid creates what the recipe developer calls "pure canned veggie magic."

The dish can be served warm or at room temperature, with optional additions of feta cheese and toasted pine nuts for a heartier meal.

Spring Pea and Sweet Corn Soup

This elegant soup uses Libby's Vegetables canned peas and sweet corn to create a taste that captures "spring in a bowl."

Begin by softening shallot in butter, then add peas, corn, thyme, salt, and pepper. Pour in broth with a handful of spinach and simmer before blending until smooth.

A squeeze of lemon and croutons elevate the presentation without adding complexity to the preparation process.

Beet and Carrot Citrus Salad

The final recipe features Libby's Vegetables canned beets and carrots in a bold, sweet, and tangy salad perfect for meal preparation.

After draining and drying the vegetables, toss them with olive oil, citrus juice, honey Dijon, salt, and pepper. Allow the mixture to chill so flavors can properly develop.

Optional garnishes include herbs, goat cheese, pistachios, and orange zest to enhance the dish further.

Nutritious Convenience

Libby's Vegetables are made with US-grown produce, providing convenient and nutritious options that make eating more plants accessible for busy schedules.

The recipes demonstrate how canned vegetables can serve as the foundation for flavorful meals without requiring extensive preparation time, making them particularly valuable during Canned Food Month celebrations.

For more information, visit libbysvegetables.com .

