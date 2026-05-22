Three simple tips to eat more fruits and veggies without overhauling your diet

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Crispy Green. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Eating more fruits and vegetables doesn't require a complete diet overhaul. These three simple tips can make it easier to get more nutrients every day.

Think color first. The more colorful your plate, the more nutrients you're getting. Reds, oranges, greens, and purples each feed your body in different ways. A simple goal: aim for three different colors at every meal.

Rethink how you use fruit. Convenience matters. If healthy food isn't easy to grab, most people won't reach for it consistently. Shelf-stable, freeze-dried fruit is one smart pantry staple. Crispy Green freeze-dried fruit is made with just one ingredient, no added sugar, and no preservatives. Crush up the mango and stir it into oatmeal or yogurt. Crumble pineapple over a salad. Mix strawberries into a homemade trail mix.

Sneak veggies into every meal. Toss spinach into a smoothie, stir zucchini into pasta sauce, or add cauliflower to scrambled eggs. Small swaps add up to big nutrition gains.

Healthy habits don't usually happen through massive changes. They happen through small choices you can actually stick with.

Crispy Green is available on Amazon, at Sprouts, and at major retailers.

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