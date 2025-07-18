Tighten, Smooth, and Rejuvenate: Dr. Janet Allenby Breaks Down the Buzz Behind Morpheus8 Burst

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Doctors PR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you’ve been hearing the buzz about Morpheus8 Burst, you’re not alone. Inside South Florida sat down with Dr. Janet Allenby, a cosmetic dermatologist with over 30 years of experience and founder of Allenby Cosmetic Dermatology and BodySquad, to discuss the non-surgical skin treatment that’s turning heads for its quick, comfortable, and effective results.

Morpheus8 Burst is the latest advancement in radiofrequency microneedling technology. It uses gold-plated microneedles to deliver energy at three different depths simultaneously, tightening skin and improving texture with minimal discomfort — all in a single pass. The treatment is performed in-office and requires little to no downtime.

By combining radiofrequency with microneedling, Morpheus8 Burst penetrates the skin to stimulate collagen production and cellular renewal. What makes this version different is its efficiency, older technologies required multiple passes, while Burst covers all layers at once. That means faster appointments, better comfort, and optimal results.

From smoothing fine lines and wrinkles to shrinking pores and softening acne scars, the results speak for themselves. It can treat the delicate areas around the eyes and mouth, improve skin laxity in the lower face and jawline, and even be used on the body to target areas needing contour or firming.

According to Dr. Allenby, ideal candidates range from individuals in their 30s to 50s noticing early signs of aging. But really, this treatment works for anyone seeking a non-invasive alternative to surgery or fillers. It’s suitable for all skin tones and types and is a great option for those wanting a natural-looking refresh.