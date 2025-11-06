Timeless Tributes Concert Series Brings Nostalgia and Holiday Cheer to Pompano Beach

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Pompano Beach. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center is ringing in the holiday season with a show-stopping lineup of live music performances as part of its Timeless Tributes Concert Series: a celebration of the songs and sounds that have shaped generations. Joining Inside South Florida to share the details were producers Shannon Robinson and Colin Robinson, who are helping bring these dynamic shows to life.

From nostalgic classics to holiday favorites, each show is thoughtfully crafted with themed backdrops, narration, and period-inspired performances. Among the lineup is Timeless Boogie Woogie, a lively tribute to the artists who lifted spirits during wartime through USO performances.

Up next, audiences can look forward to Holiday Tidings, a festive and heartwarming concert bringing the season’s magic to life through music, atmosphere, and a touch of nostalgia.

🎶 How to Attend: Visit the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center website or the City of Pompano Beach’s official site for tickets, schedules, and full event details.