Inside South Florida

Timeless Tributes Concert Series Brings Nostalgia and Holiday Cheer to Pompano Beach

The Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center is ringing in the holiday season with a show-stopping lineup of live music performances as part of its Timeless Tributes Concert Series: a celebration of the songs and sounds that have shaped generations. Joining Inside South Florida to share the details were producers Shannon Robinson and Colin Robinson, who are helping bring these dynamic shows to life.

From nostalgic classics to holiday favorites, each show is thoughtfully crafted with themed backdrops, narration, and period-inspired performances. Among the lineup is Timeless Boogie Woogie, a lively tribute to the artists who lifted spirits during wartime through USO performances.

Up next, audiences can look forward to Holiday Tidings, a festive and heartwarming concert bringing the season’s magic to life through music, atmosphere, and a touch of nostalgia.

🎶 How to Attend: Visit the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center website or the City of Pompano Beach’s official site for tickets, schedules, and full event details.

Get ready for a season of unforgettable performances that will have you tapping your toes, reminiscing, and feeling the spirit of the holidays. Visit pompanobeacharts.org for tickets, schedules, and full event details.

