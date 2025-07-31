Tired, Irritated Eyes? Here’s What You Should Know About Dry Eye Syndrome

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Optase. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With increased screen time and daily beauty routines, more people than ever are experiencing symptoms of dry, irritated, or fatigued eyes. According to optometrist and founder of Bespoke Vision, Dr. Selena McGee, dry eye is a growing issue that shouldn’t be ignored and many people might be overlooking key warning signs.

Some of the most common indicators of dry eye include a gritty or dry feeling, excessive watering, or a foreign body sensation. Another often-missed red flag is using redness-reducing drops, as eye redness typically signals inflammation. If your vision fluctuates throughout the day or improves after blinking, it may also be a sign that your eyes aren’t properly lubricated.

One major contributor? Screen time. While we typically blink around 20 times per minute, that number drops to about 7 when staring at screens. Since blinking acts like a natural windshield wiper for the eye’s surface, this decreased activity means tears aren't properly distributed, leading to dryness and discomfort.

To manage and prevent dry eye, Dr. McGee emphasizes the importance of getting a proper diagnosis from an eye care professional. She also recommends being cautious with eye-area products, particularly makeup and creams, as harsh or irritating ingredients can worsen symptoms.

For safer options, Dr. McGee suggests the Optase Life product line, which includes a preservative-free eye makeup remover made with only seven pronounceable ingredients, and a hydrating eye cream specifically designed to stay away from the eye’s delicate surface.