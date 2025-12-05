Top Holiday Toy Picks for 2026: What Kids Will Love This Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Playwise Partners. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With 21 days left until Christmas, finding the perfect gifts for the little ones can feel overwhelming, but toy expert Rachel Griffin is here to help. She joined Inside South Florida to break down this year’s must-have toys for builders, pretend-play lovers, and kids who just want to laugh.

Rachel’s first picks are perfect for young creators. Magna House Rail Racer upgrades classic magnetic tiles by turning them into bridges, ball runs, and car tracks, a frustration-free way for kids to engineer anything they imagine. Next up is the Squishmallows Tour Van Builder Set, a 788-piece brick kit featuring fan-favorite plush characters Cam, Bubba, and Brina. It’s compatible with most brick systems and offers hours of hands-on building fun.

For PAW Patrol fans, Rachel showcased Marshall’s Rapid Rescue Fire Truck, complete with lights, sounds, and water-cannon projectiles, plus a mini Marshall figurine for on-the-go play. Kids can reenact scenes from the show and create their own rescue missions.

Then there's the pure comedy pick: Chatter Chompers. Each plush character makes over-the-top sounds, screams, giggles, burps, and more when squeezed. With 12 to collect, they’re designed to bring humor home for kids and adults.

Finally, for sports lovers, Rachel highlighted UFC Speed Bags, each holding a collectible mini fighter inside. With 12 characters in dynamic action poses, they're great for young UFC fans and adult collectors alike, and can be clipped onto backpacks or displayed on shelves.