Total Wireless offers fans a chance to win FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets through a unique scavenger hunt

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Verizon. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Total Wireless is offering soccer fans a chance to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 through a local scavenger hunt and a national sweepstakes.

In Miami, the company is hiding tickets in plain sight by posting street flyers disguised as ordinary community notices. Fans who find a flyer can pull a tab, bring it to a local Total Wireless store, and scan a QR code to win two electronic tickets to a match in Miami. The promotion began April 13.

For those outside Miami or unable to find a flyer, Total Rewards members can enter a daily drawing through May 31. This national sweepstakes offers chances to win tickets to matches in all host cities, including two tickets to the World Cup final in New York City on July 19.

Fans can enter the daily draw by visiting the Total Wireless website or stopping by any of the company's more than 2,000 nationwide stores.

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