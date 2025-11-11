"Totally Timeless: How Clueless Made Plaid Cool Forever"

Thirty years later, and we're still totally obsessed! Costume designer Mona May just snagged the Precious Gem Award at Miami Film Festival – and honestly, it's about time! The mastermind behind Clueless's iconic fashion finally gets the recognition she deserves.

Remember those plaid skirts, knee-high socks, and that killer yellow outfit? Yeah, Mona created all that magic! Her new book, "The Fashion of Clueless", spills all the behind-the-scenes secrets of how she turned Alicia Silverstone into the ultimate fashion icon.

But here's the thing – Mona never saw this coming! She was just hoping for a hit movie, not a cultural phenomenon. Turns out, teens were ready to ditch grunge for something colorful and feminine. Perfect timing meets perfect design!

Her secret sauce? Classic pieces with a twist – peacoats, plaid suits, A-line skirts, twin sets. Timeless basics that still work today because, let's face it, good style never goes out of fashion.

Now she's inspiring the next generation at Miami Dade College's Fashion Institute, teaching students to stay authentic and true to their design aesthetic. And yes, she's still rocking fedoras because apparently, they're always back in style!

As if we needed another reason to love her!

