Touchdown Treats: Must-Have Game Day Eats to Impress Your Crowd

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by McCain, Avocados from Mexico, and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Game day just got a major flavor upgrade, and Inside South Florida welcomed Joann Butler, Editor in Chief of Life Minute, to share the ultimate lineup of crowd-pleasing bites. From easy appetizers to over-the-top desserts, Butler brought the scoop on stress-free snacks and fan-favorite flavors that make hosting a breeze while keeping everyone happily fueled through every play.

She highlighted quick frozen appetizers that crisp up in minutes, crowd-favorite guacamole made with avocados from Mexico, and a creative twist on pizza night with a deep dish feast bundle perfect for sharing. The focus was on convenience, bold flavors, and fun presentation, making it simple to build a game day spread that feels special without spending all day in the kitchen.

For more game day recipe ideas, snack inspiration, and lifestyle tips, head to lifeminute.tv, where Joann and her team share even more ways to elevate your hosting game.

