Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Toy Expert Drops Holiday Heat: Slime, Bubbles, and Barbie Dreams

Toy Expert Drops Holiday Heat: Slime, Bubbles, and Barbie Dreams
Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Toy Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and don't reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Toy expert Jennifer Lynch just delivered the ultimate kids' gift guide, and even adults are getting jealous! She's serving up the hottest toys destined to dominate Christmas morning.

First up: the Air Power Turbo Racer from Planes and Cosmos – a battery-free speed demon that teaches kids physics while zooming 13 feet per second. It's eco-friendly education disguised as pure fun.

Magna-Tiles just leveled up with their Rail Racers deluxe set, featuring a patent-pending rail system created by a "super dad" superfan. Now those beloved magnetic tiles can create race tracks and ramps – motorized mayhem meets building brilliance.

The gross-out champion? Zombie Ninjas action figures that explode slime when you press their backs. Kids can mix and match limbs for 3,000+ custom combinations of slimy chaos.

Outdoor adventures get magical with the Pop Color Galactic bubble machine – a UFO-styled robot shooting thousands of STAIN-FREE colored bubbles with smart collision avoidance. Finally, bubbles without the cleanup nightmare!

And for fashion lovers? The Play-Doh Barbie Fashion Show playset lets kids design couture from modeling clay, creating ruffles and faux fur with specialized tools. Even 26-year-olds are adding this to their wish lists! Check out geniusofplay.org for the full toy lineup.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com