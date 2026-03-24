Toy expert Rachel Griffin shares the hottest Easter basket finds for kids and collectors in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Playwise Partners. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is in full bloom, and with Easter just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about what the Easter Bunny might be bringing this year.

Toy expert Rachel Griffin joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks for the season, featuring everything from fragrant plush toys and magnetic travel sets to action-packed playsets and nostalgic collectibles.

I Love Aromie Blooms

Griffin kicked off her list with a toy that brings the scents of spring to life.

"These cute little plush are your new fragrant friend, because they are so soft and cuddly. They are sweet to the smell and mesmerizing to watch, because once you squeeze the petal, a lovely, magical mist and scent is going to come out of the top of the flower," Griffin said.

The Aromie Bloom plush toys come in six different scents: vanilla, cherry, lavender, rose, hibiscus, and summer berry. Griffin noted that the fragrance is long-lasting, with over 500 squeezes per refill pack.

Find them available at Walmart.

Magna-Tiles microMAGS

For families hitting the road this spring, Griffin recommends the Spring Garden magnetic travel set.

"Each of these 24-piece tiles have amazing decorations on top, so you can build your cute little gardens, your cottages — it's literally endless play. And it comes with a cute little bunny, which is perfect for Easter," she said.

The set comes in a metal case that doubles as a building base, making it ideal for restaurants and car rides.

For more information, visit magnatiles.com.

The Creature Cases

Inspired by the hit Netflix animated series, The Creature Cases vehicles are perfectly sized for an Easter basket.

"This has got two amazing little spy characters. We have Kit and Sam, and they love going on adventures. These little vehicles are great because it is perfect to go on any adventure, whether you're on the land, on the snow, in the water — they're wheel-ready for all your off-roading adventures," Griffin said.

Find available on Amazon and Target.

Monster Jam Mini Jams Crash N' Crumble Jungle playset

For kids who prefer a little more action, Griffin highlighted the Monster Jam Mini Jams Crash and Crumble Jungle playset.

"It comes with two exclusive trucks — we have the Dragon and El Toro Loco. You rev them up and you launch them, and what you want to do is you want to hit the skull's face, because if you hit it just right, it will crumble, and you can escape the jungle," she said.

Find it on Amazon.

PrestonPlayz Mini Mystery Plush

YouTube sensation PrestonPlayz — who boasts over 66 million subscribers — now has his own line of mystery plush toys.

"Kids can bring the magic of his super fun, amazing YouTube channels to life at home with six iconic mystery plush. We have Blocks and we have little PrestonPlayz himself, Preston 303, Shining Preston, Regular Preston, and of course, Cactus Jones," Griffin said.

She says the unboxing experience captures the creator's lighthearted humor and is a guaranteed win for fans of the channel.

Find it on Target and Amazon.

BumBumz plush

Griffin's final pick is a line of plush toys designed for both kids and adult collectors.

"These cute, adorable plush have a little beanbag tushy, so they can sit on your shelf or just be a cuddle buddy. But what they're doing is they're expanding their original collection with this retro line, which I really love. It's got tape decks and things like that," Griffin said.

The brand is also introducing licensed collections based on nostalgic shows like Schitt's Creek and The Golden Girls, featuring designs inspired by key locations, quotes, and characters.

Available on Target and Amazon.

All of Griffin's picks are available at major retailers including Target, Amazon, and Walmart, with prices starting as low as $4.99. For more information, visit playwisepartners.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.