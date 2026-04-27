Travel expert explains why Australia's Northern Territory is the ultimate bucket list trip for 2026

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Travel expert Justin Walter says Australia's Northern Territory is the top destination to add to travel bucket lists in 2026.

Walter noted that publications like The New York Times, National Geographic, and Condé Nast Traveler have all listed the region as a top destination for this year. He described the area as the real Australian Outback, full of epic experiences, unparalleled natural wonders, and iconic landmarks.

"It's a destination that travelers can go and have real, authentic, meaningful travel experiences," Walter said.

Walter highlighted the region's national parks, specifically calling Uluru the spiritual heart of Australia's Red Center. Walter said he took his first solo trip to the Red Center to visit Uluru and Kata Tjuta National Park when he was 21.

"It inspired me to want to dedicate my life to travel, because it's such a mesmerizing place in terms of the natural beauty," Walter said.

For the first time this April, visitors can take a five-day trek from Uluru to Kata Tjuta, which Walter said is the only way to sleep inside the national park. In the northern part of the territory, known as the "Top End," Walter recommends Kakadu National Park for its dramatic landscapes, unique wildlife, waterfalls, and infinity pools.

Beyond natural wonders, the Northern Territory offers deep cultural experiences. The area is home to the world's oldest continuous living culture, spanning over 60,000 years.

"Visiting the Northern Territory is actually an opportunity to be a part of living history with the Aboriginal culture," Walter said.

Visitors can view Aboriginal rock art across the territory that displays stories and traditions spanning tens of thousands of years. Additionally, the new Larrakia Cultural Center, a $40.5 million project, will offer Indigenous-led experiences.

"It's a really unique way to experience Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, art and design," Walter said.

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