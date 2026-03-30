Travel expert Jennifer Chan shares why Carlsbad, California is the ultimate spring getaway in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Carlsbad. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you are looking for a spring getaway that combines pristine beaches, luxury wellness, and one of the most photographed floral displays in the country, travel expert Jennifer Chan says Carlsbad, California should be at the top of your list.

Chan joined Inside South Florida live from the famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad to share what makes the Southern California coastal city a must-see destination this season.

The magic of the Flower Fields

Chan says spring is the most magical time to visit Carlsbad, thanks to the 50 acres of vibrant ranunculus flowers currently in full bloom.

"This makes it one of the most Instagram-worthy attractions in all of Southern California. The blooms typically run from March until early May, so you've got plenty of time to plan your spring getaway to see these flowers in real life," Chan said.

Beyond the flowers, Chan says the city's year-round weather makes it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

"Our weather is pretty much perfect all year round. We've got the ocean breeze, plenty of sunshine. This is how you can experience and appreciate our world-renowned beaches, our coastal walks, our views and our incredible lagoon activities. If you love nature, you've got to make it over to Carlsbad," she said.

A destination for everyone

Chan says Carlsbad's appeal lies in its variety. The city features seven miles of Pacific coastline and a charming, walkable village filled with shops and restaurants.

It is also highly accessible for travelers flying in from out of state.

"It's a quick 45-minute drive from the San Diego airport, and there are new nonstop flights coming in here all the time," Chan said.

Luxury wellness and championship golf

For travelers looking to unwind, Chan highlighted Carlsbad's reputation as a premier destination for wellness and golf. She specifically recommended two luxury properties: the Park Hyatt Aviara and the Omni La Costa.

"Both properties are stunning, two of my favorite in the entire world, because they have championship-level golf courses, luxury spas that pamper you from head to toe, and delicious dining that's so special you'll never forget it," Chan said.

Whether you are planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a solo trip, Chan says Carlsbad has something to offer.

To learn more and start planning your trip, visit visitcarlsbad.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.