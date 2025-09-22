Travel Expert Laura Begley Bloom Shares Fall Getaway Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Napa, Pure Michigan, Beaches Resort, Nature Made, . All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joined Inside South Florida to share her top essentials for planning the perfect autumn escape. From road trip prep to cozy fall foliage getaways and tropical escapes, here’s how to make this season one to remember.

Visit Your Local Napa

If a fall road trip is on your agenda, Napa Auto Parts has you covered with over 800,000 quality parts. Napa Gold Oil Filters deliver up to 10,000 miles of protection, while Napa Full Synthetic High Mileage Motor Oil is perfect for engines over 75,000 miles. Visit napaonline.com or your local Napa store before hitting the road.

Get Inspired and Plan Your Fall Trip

For the ultimate fall foliage, Michigan offers 19 million acres of forest across two gorgeous peninsulas. Beyond the colors, visitors can enjoy apple cider, donuts, farm-to-table dining, and sports, whether it’s college football in Ann Arbor or the Lions in Detroit. Start planning your fall trip at michigan.org .

Fall Fam Jam at Beaches Resorts

If you’d rather swap the leaves for the beach, Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos offer all-inclusive fun with dining, water sports, water slides, and even Sesame Street programming. Their Fall Fam Jam runs through October 31, complete with splash pad parties, mini murals, and more. Learn more at beaches.com .

Nature Made Triple-Action Biotics

Staying healthy on the go is key, and Nature Made’s new Triple Action Biotics Gummies combine prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics for digestive and immune support in one easy gummy. Grab yours exclusively at Costco or costco.com .

Watch the full segment to get all of Laura’s fall travel tips and inspiration for your next autumn escape!