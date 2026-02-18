Travel expert shares cruise deals and destination tips for 2026 vacation planning strategies

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Margaritaville at Sea, Riviera Travel, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Planning ahead for vacations can lead to significant savings and better experiences, according to travel expert Laura Begley Bloom, who shared insights on cruise deals, emerging destinations, and travel protection strategies.

Visit Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea brings the brand's laid-back lifestyle to cruising with three ships offering diverse itineraries. The Paradise provides quick getaways from Palm Beach to the Bahamas and Key West, while the Islander sails from Tampa to destinations including Mexico, Montego Bay, and New Orleans.

In 2027, the new Beachcomber will launch from Miami with Caribbean itineraries. All Margaritaville at Sea ships feature island-inspired cuisine, live music, kids clubs, casinos, and pools.

A flash sale running through February 19 offers 50% off cruises, free stateroom upgrades, and kids sail free promotions. More information is available at margaritavilleatsea.com .

Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel stands out in the growing river cruise market with more than 40 years of experience providing elegant European river cruise experiences. The company remains relatively under the radar in the United States, making it an attractive discovery for travelers seeking upper premium experiences without premium pricing.

Riviera's itineraries combine iconic landmarks with hidden gem ports, with fares starting at $1,549 per person. This price includes excursions and drinks from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The company leads in solo travel options and will launch the world's first solo river cruise ship on the Danube in 2027. Details are available at rivieratravel.com .

Island of Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia has positioned itself as an exciting Caribbean destination by launching nearly a dozen new wellness and adventure experiences. Pelican Tours combines hiking and e-bikes in rainforest settings with kayaking to sea moss farms.

Eastern Exotic Tours offers ATV rides through rainforests and banana farms, including stops at local bakeries for traditional cassava bread. These experiences are powered by Saint Lucia's Community Tourism Program, which celebrates authentic, locally driven adventures.

Visitors can unwind in the island's famous mud baths and hot springs after exploring. Non-stop flights are available from many major cities, with details and hotel deals at stlucia.org .

WaveCare by Berkshire Hathaway

Travel insurance proves essential for cruise and other vacation protection, according to Bloom. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers plans for every type of trip, with their WaveCare plan specifically designed for cruise travelers.

WaveCare covers trip cancellations, flight delays, medical emergencies, evacuations, and more. The plan protects entire vacations, not just time spent on ships, which is crucial since onboard medical care can cost 10 times more than land-based care and often isn't covered by health insurance.

WaveCare can be purchased until departure, though earlier purchases provide more protections. The insurance typically costs less than 10% of total trip costs. Quotes are available at bhtp.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.