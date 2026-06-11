Trends analyst Meaghan Murphy shares her top summer travel, entertaining and style picks

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Summer is here, and trends analyst Meaghan Murphy has a lineup of essentials to help make the most of the season, from road trips and backyard gatherings to seasonal style.

Travel: Where you stay matters

For families planning a road trip, a weekend getaway or a longer vacation, Murphy said a little planning goes a long way, and the right hotel can make all the difference.

"Wyndham Hotels and Resorts really has the perfect property for every travel personality. If you need something that's comfortable and affordable and convenient, you've got La Quinta, you've got Days Inn, you've got Super 8. If you want a special getaway, something a little bit more elevated, you want to look at the Wyndham Grand Properties," Murphy said.

Murphy said travelers can currently earn up to 2 free nights through the Wyndham Rewards program, which is free to join. More information is available at WyndhamHotels.com.

Entertaining: The perfect summer sip

When it comes to backyard gatherings, Murphy said the right drink can set the tone.

"It's all about the backyard, gathering friends, family, the grill's going, the dogs barking, the kids are playing, and the perfect sip for summer is Red Diamond Iced Tea. I love that this brand is celebrating 120 years as a family-owned and operated business. They're known for their freshness. So it's three simple ingredients. You've got water, you've got tea, you've got sugar or no sugar in the refrigerated section of the store because they don't have those additives and preservatives of some brands that could stay on a shelf for months," Murphy said.

Red Diamond Iced Tea is available in sweet tea, unsweetened, and extra sweet varieties in the refrigerated section of the store.

Style: The dress as a summer shortcut

For seasonal fashion, Murphy said one item stands above the rest.

"My greatest style shortcut is the dress. It is an instant outfit. I don't need to worry about what matches with what. I throw it over my head, and I'm ready for anything that happens. Old Navy crushed it this year with their dresses. So many different fabrics, styles, all the bells and whistles like smocking and pockets and embellishment and embroidery," Murphy said.

Murphy said the price point makes Old Navy's dress selection especially appealing.

"The price is nice. It is a really great price point for the style and quality that you're getting. And there's really something for everybody, every type, every style, every personality, at Old Navy," Murphy said.

For more of Murphy's picks, visit meaghanmurphy.com or follow her on Instagram at @thelist.

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